Good First Bugs

As far as I know I created the concept of good second bugs. They’re not really second in the sense that you solve one good first bug then move on to a second bug.

To me this means that the contributor already have a fair amount of development experience but aren’t familiar with the domain. So let’s say you know C but you don’t know how to write a garbage collector or the theory behind it. A good second bug would be a bug filed against something like a garbage collector but not require any GC knowledge, but probably does require C knowledge and roughly 5 years of development experience. It might take such a person a couple of hours to solve, rather than 5 minutes.

The intention is that it can help someone get into contributing to a particular project or learn some new type of programming. Particularly when those topics are generally regarded as deep or complex (but all topics are deep/complex, I don’t think GC is special, but that’s another topic).