Running the AWSY benchmark in the Firefox profiler

First you need a build with profiling enabled. Put this in your mozconfig

ac_add_options --enable-debug ac_add_options --enable-debug-symbols ac_add_options --enable-optimize ac_add_options --enable-profiling

The instructions to get the profiler to run came from Ted Campbell. Thanks Ted.

Ted’s instructions disabled stack sampling, we didn’t care about that since the data we need comes from profile markers. I can also run a reduced awsy test because 10 entries is enough to create the problem.

export MOZ_PROFILER_STARTUP=1 export MOZ_PROFILER_SHUTDOWN=awsy-profile.json export MOZ_PROFILER_STARTUP_FEATURES="nostacksampling" ./mach awsy-test --tp6 --headless --iterations 1 --entities 10

But it crashes due to Bug 1710408.

So I can’t use nostacksampling , which would have been nice to save some memory/disk space, never mind.

So I removed that option, then I get profiles that are too short. The profiler records into a circular buffer so if that buffer is too small it’ll discard the earlier information. In this case I want the earlier information because I think something at the beginning is the problem. So I need to add this to get a bigger buffer. The default is 4 million entries (32MB).

export MOZ_PROFILER_STARTUP_ENTRIES=$((200*1024*1024))