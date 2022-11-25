Waiting for web content to do something in a Firefox mochitest

Our test needs to open this page in one tab, and in another tab look at about:performance and observe that the memory is being used. Opening and managing multiple tabs and is standard faire for a browser test, but what we need is for our test to wait for the tab with the worker to be /ready/.

Waiting for a tab to be loaded is also very easy, which means that the tab will have executed worker.postMessage(n) by the time the test code checks. But that doesn’t mean that the worker has received the message.

So we need to make our test wait for the worker to start and complete one iteration (creating its array).

In the test we can add code such as:

let tabContent = BrowserTestUtils.addTab(gBrowser, url); // Wait for the browser to load the tab. await BrowserTestUtils.browserLoaded(tabContent.linkedBrowser); // For some of these tests we have to wait for the test to consume some // computation or memory. await SpecialPowers.spawn(tabContent.linkedBrowser, [], async () => { await content.wrappedJSObject.waitForTestReady(); });

The last three lines here are the interesting ones. SpecialPowers.spawn allows us to execute code in the context of the tab. In which we wait on a promise that the test is ready.

Now we need to add this promise to the page that owns the worker:

var result = document.querySelector('#result'); var worker = new Worker("workers_memory_script.js"); var n = 1; var waitPromise = new Promise(ready => { worker.onmessage = function(event) { result.textContent = event.data; ready(); // We seem to need to keep the worker doing something to keep the // memory usage up. setTimeout(() => { n++; worker.postMessage(n); }, 1000); }; }); worker.postMessage(n); window.waitForTestReady = async () => { await waitPromise; };

Starting at the bottom. For some reason I had to wrap the promise up in a function, I can’t remember why! I’m tempted to complain about JavaScript and it’s inconsistent rules here, but it could also be my limited understanding preventing me from getting it. What I do know is that this function must be in the window object so that the test code above can find it in wrappedJSObject .